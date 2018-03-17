DNR seeking info in death of bald eagle in Mecosta County

Posted 10:39 AM, March 17, 2018, by , Updated at 10:40AM, March 17, 2018

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a bald eagle in Mecosta County.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the eagle was discovered in a tree in Grant Township on March 1. The bird was the victim of a traumatic injury.

A necropsy and lab tests at Michigan State University could help determine the eagle’s cause of death.

Lt. John Jurich of the DNR’s law enforcement division says it’s important that violators are held responsible for killing a “majestic, protected species.” He says tips from the public could help the investigation.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-292-7800.

