× Gerald R. Ford Airport offers travel tips for spring break

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s the busiest time of the year for both workers and travelers at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids.

That’s why the airport is reminding you of some helpful tips to get through security a lot faster.

Just last year the airport saw nearly 3 million people and is expecting even more this year.

TSA officials recommend you wearing shoes that you can easily take off and emptying your pockets before getting to security.

You also want to make sure to arrive two hours before your flight is set to take off and always have your boarding passes in hand to show security.

You can also take advantage of this year’s passenger appreciation days that will run March 29th-31st offering travelers free food and refreshments.