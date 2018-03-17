× Griffins host youth hockey camp for another summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Hockey Camp is returning for another summer.

The camp will be for kids ages 6 to 16.

The camp will run July 23rd to the 27th at Griff’s Ice House.

It will be 8:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.

The kids will be separated by age and they will get 11 hours of on-ice training and 11 hours of video work and fun.

It costs $350 and that includes the camp jersey, a t-shirt, a locker room to store equipment in for the week and lunches.

There will also be appearances by Griffins defenseman and two-time Calder Cup champion Brian Lashoff, current Detroit Red Wing Luke Glendening, and Griffins assistant coach and 16-year NHL veteran Mike Knuble.

For the sign up flyer, visit their website.