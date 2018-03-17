Griffins host youth hockey camp for another summer

Posted 12:29 AM, March 17, 2018, by , Updated at 12:30AM, March 17, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Hockey Camp is returning for another summer.

The camp will be for kids ages 6 to 16.

The camp will run July 23rd to the 27th at Griff’s Ice House.

It will be 8:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.

The kids will be separated by age and they will get 11 hours of on-ice training and 11 hours of video work and fun.

It costs $350 and that includes the camp jersey, a t-shirt, a locker room to store equipment in for the week and lunches.

There will also be appearances by Griffins defenseman and two-time Calder Cup champion Brian Lashoff, current Detroit Red Wing Luke Glendening, and Griffins assistant coach and 16-year NHL veteran Mike Knuble.

For the sign up flyer, visit their website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s