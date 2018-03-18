Deck collapse at bar injures 14, two of them seriously

Posted 11:21 AM, March 18, 2018, by , Updated at 11:27AM, March 18, 2018

SAVANNA, Ga. (CNN) — At least 14 people were injured Saturday evening when a deck collapsed at a tap house in Savannah, the city’s fire department said on Twitter on Sunday.

“A total of 14 were ultimately transported to local hospitals for treatment, 2 serious injuries,” the tweet read.

The Rogue Water Tap House deck fell 12 feet, collapsing onto a seating area below around 4:30 p.m., according to another fire department tweet.

CNN affiliate WTOC reported that the bar later reopened.

The Georgia port city is home to a famous St. Patrick’s Day parade, the second-largest in the United States and third-largest in the world.

Savannah’s event started more than 190 years ago. About 280 units, including bands, soldiers and floats, now march through the downtown streets of Georgia’s oldest city each year on March 17.

With this year’s parade on a Saturday, the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee was expecting more than 500,000 people to show up, said Brian Counihan, general chairman of city’s parade committee.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s