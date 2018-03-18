Former East Grand Rapids football coach dies

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former East Grand Rapids football coach George Barcheski has died.

East Grand Rapids Schools made the announcement on two of their Facebook pages over the weekend.

Barcheski with the district served as a government teacher and also led the football team to several state championship titles. A member of the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame, he was also inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 1986 and into the Aquinas Saints Hall of Fame in 2010. According to the Aquinas HOF, Barcheski taught and coached at Catholic Central High School and Northview High School before joining EGR.

Funeral and visitation information have not been released.