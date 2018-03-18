Four people taken to hospital after crash

Posted 5:15 AM, March 18, 2018, by , Updated at 05:17AM, March 18, 2018

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four people were sent to the hospital after a crash on US-12.

This happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police say that William York, 31-year-old Elkhart resident, was driving south hit the back of a car that was driving the same way that 3 teenagers in it.

Those three teens are being identified as 18-year-old Niles resident, Emilee Seggerman, 18-year-old Niles resident, Rayannow Harkins, and 19-year-old Niles resident, Martha Bredow.

All of the people involved in the accident were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Police do believe that alcohol was a factor.

