Ottawa County: healthiest county in Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The county health rankings are now in for 2018 and Ottawa County has taken the #1 spot for the 4th year in a row.

Ottawa County is the healthiest county in all of Michigan.

The ranking is based on medical care, jobs, housing, education, and more.

It also says that the strengths of the area are longer life spans, very low unemployment, and fewer babies born at a low birth-weight, among other things.

The Ottawa County Health Department uses this ranking as a way to constantly improve the community. They do this by making Community Health Improvement Plans (CHIP).

The next planning date is Thursday, March 22nd, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. You can register here.

