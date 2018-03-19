Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones Tuesday to celebrate the first day of spring

You can celebrate the first day of spring with free ice cream!

Dairy Queen is giving out small vanilla cones Tuesday.

The promotion applies only to participating non-mall Dairy Queens and DQ Grill & Chill locations all over the country. The offer is valid all day.

I am #FreeConeDay. Coming to your DQ this Tuesday, March 20th. Come catch some summer sun on the first day of spring with one free small vanilla cone. pic.twitter.com/CfHk07mIRK — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 18, 2018

The fast-food restaurant is also collecting donations for the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

The offer is valid for one free vanilla soft serve cone.

Click here for locations. (A quick search shows free-standing DQ locations on West Fulton and Walker Avenue in Grand Rapids, Allendale, Holland, Greenville and Hastings. You may want to call ahead to make sure the locations are honoring the special. At the West Fulton location, you must walk up to the restaurant and donate to Children’s Miracle Network…it is not good in the drive-thru.)