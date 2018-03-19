HopCat adding another location in Kent County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- One of downtown Grand Rapids' most popular tap rooms is adding another location at Knapp's Corner in Grand Rapids Township. A new HopCat will be developed at the old Fajita Republic Cantina, on the northwest corner of East Beltline and Knapp Street.

The new restaurant and tap room will be over 6,000 square feet, with seating for 250 customers and another 70 customers in an outdoor dining area.

"We thought the Knapp's Corner location was perfect because not only is there a lot of shopping that goes on up there, a lot of people live up there, but it's also near Celebration Cinema and Fredrick Meijer Gardens Sculpture Park," said Chris Knape, Vice President of Marketing for Bar Fly Ventures and HopCat. "So a lot of people that are coming to visit from out of town and a lot of people coming in from a night at the movies have another choice in that area to dine out and have a beer."

The new HopCat will feature 80 taps and an expanded food menu, including Detroit style pizza and a brunch menu.

This will be the 17th HopCat to open across the country. The 15th location is opening by the end of this month in St. Louis, MO. Location number 16 is opening sometime this summer on Port St. Lucie, FL.

Company partners say the new location will have a unique look, continuing their tradition of no two HopCats looking the same. The new HopCat is set to open sometime this fall.