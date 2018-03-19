‘Producer Joe’ of ‘Free Beer & Hot Wings’ show arrested in Chicago area

Posted 4:50 PM, March 19, 2018, by , Updated at 04:52PM, March 19, 2018

Photo from the DuPage County Sheriff

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – A member of the Free Beer & Hot Wings radio show has been arrested for an alleged assault.

Joseph Gassmann, who is known on the show as “Producer Joe” was arrested Sunday in Naperville, Illinois, which is just west of Chicago in DuPage county.

He was arrested for two counts of domestic battery, which are Class A misdemeanors in Illinois.

The DuPage County Jail confirmed that Gassmann had been in custody. He was released Sunday morning.  He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on April 23.

The Free Beer & Hot Wings show originates from Grand Rapids and is heard on radio stations in 26 states, according to the information page on their website. Gassmann is a Chicago native, according to his online biography.

