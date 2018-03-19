Second HopCat location to open in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Customers won’t have to go downtown Grand Rapids soon to enjoy famous crack fries at HopCat as BarFly Ventures announces they are opening a second Grand Rapids location.

This fall the doors will open to at the new location located off the East Beltline at Knapp’s Corner.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 10th birthday of the original HopCat than opening a new restaurant in our hometown,” said HopCat CEO Mark Gray in a release. “The Knapp’s Corner area is perfect for our next venture in Grand Rapids, allowing us to serve people who love craft beer and HopCat’s food and vibe but might not make it downtown very often. We also like that it’s close to its own set of entertainment attractions such as Meijer Gardens and Celebration Cinema.”

The restaurant will accommodate 250 people with enough outdoor setting for 70 people, according to the company.

This will be HopCat’s 17th overall location, and the company is set to open a location on Port St. Lucie, Florida, on March 31.