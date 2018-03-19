Smart Shopper: Spring’s arrival means savings sprouting for sprucing up your home

Now that we can see our mostly dead grass, a slight hint of our Daffodils starting to come out of their winter slumber and our calendars finally flipping to spring, we get antsy to do some upgrades around the house. Here are some great deals I found for you this week.

Rustoleum 2X Coverage Spray Paint: This is one of my favorite spray paints to use and some good deals this week at two places around West Michigan. Rylee’s Ace Hardware has it 2 for $6, while Meijer has it 3 for $9. This paint is fabulous because it’s paint and primer all in one.

Paint Sale: Rylee’s Ace Hardware along with participating Ace locations, are hosting their biggest paint sale of the year from March 21-26. Buy one get one free on all gallons of Royal, Clark + Kensington, Valspar Aspire, Valspar Optimus interior and exterior paint.

Menards 11 % off everything: This retailer is known for this great sale, which runs now through March 24. From roofing to siding and beyond. These rebates will come back to you through the mail once you fill out the proper paperwork (they make it easy for you. Take note: it could take upwards of 8 weeks to get rebate money, according to their website.

Home organizing: Big Lots has buy one get one half-off cubby organizers. A big shout out to Target who has 18 gallon storage totes for just $4.49.

Swing set : Walmart has their Flexible Flyer Swing Set featured for only $129. It includes a teeter totter, two swings, a shoe loop swing and a slide.

Lowe’s Spring Black Friday Deals: Too numerous to name and you better act quickly because they end on Wednesday, March 21. Everything from grills and lawnmowers to soil and patio furniture.

If you know of great ways to save, I’d love to hear about them! Feel free to email me: smartshopper@fox17online.com