Spring Break travel apps to keep you organized and save money

Spring Break is almost here, and families are starting to put together travel plans. Whether you're planning to go somewhere far away, or have a stay-cation in West Michigan, you'll want to stay organized and save as much money as possible for your family trip.

Check out these apps that will help you save time and money, along with giving you a few ideas for how to spend your Spring Break.

Gas Buddy

When you're driving the kids around during Spring Break, you'll want to stretch your dollar as far as it can go. Find the cheapest gas prices in your area with the Gas Buddy App!

Just turn on the location function on your smart phone, and the app will list all the gas stations with their gas prices near you. Now you won't have to worry about filling up, only to find that it's 10 cents cheaper at the gas station down the street. The app is great for those long road trips so you can plan out your pit-stops.

Viator

Whether you're traveling somewhere new, or are staying local, you can find thousands of activities and places to see with a few taps on your smartphone with Viator.

Viator is great for making the most of your Spring Break while sticking to a budget. The app will help you find and book the best deals on local attractions, museums, tours, or even popular local hangouts no matter where in the world you are.

Mint: Budgeting, Bills, Finance

If you're planning on doing a lot of activities, you're going to want to stay on a budget. So make sure you don't overspend by adding Mint to your phone.

Mint is a free money manager and financial tracker app that keeps track of your bank account, credit cards, bills and more.

You can create a budget that fits your spending habits, which can include the expenses for your vacation, and the app will keep track of it all. Plus if you get too close to your maximum spending budget, the app will send you a notification as a warning so you don't spend more money than you want to.

TripIt

With all of those travel plans, you're going to want to keep all of your reservations and tickets organized. TripIt instantly organizes all of your travel plans and stores them all in one place.

After booking your hotel or flight just forward your confirmation emails to plans@tripit.com, and TripIt will instantly create a master itinerary for each of your trips! You'll then be able to access all of your travel plans on your smartphone, tablet, computer, or wearable device. There's even a function where you can sync TripIt with your phone's calendar, and share your itinerary with anyone.

With these apps, you're ready to plan and start your vacation! Happy Spring Break!