Dallas Cowboy Kavon Frazier returns to MI as keynote speaker for GRCS fundraiser

Posted 11:01 AM, March 20, 2018, by , Updated at 11:00AM, March 20, 2018

Dallas Cowboy safety Kavon Frazier is returning to his home state of Michigan to be a keynote speakers at Grand Rapids Christian Schools' Black Tie Blue Jeans fundraiser.

The NFL football player is a former student at Grand Rapids Christian High School and Central Michigan University. He played for both school football teams before being drafted in the NFL by the Dallas Cowboys.

Frazier will be the keynote speaker at Black Tie Blue Jeans, an event raising money for scholarships to Grand Rapids Christian Schools, on Wednesday.  Their goal is to raise more than $550,000 for their students through financial aid, Student Support Services, and the Eagles Fund.

The fundraiser is through invitation only, but they are still accepting donations from the communtiy. Support their school and their ministry at grcs.org.

