Snacks on the Water; Food blogger Neal Dionne at Cottage & Lakefront Living Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that the calendar has been flipped to spring, the hustle and bustle will start picking up at everyone's favorite weekend get away sports. For those who are looking for some new equipment, or new refreshing ideas, the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show will have all of that and more.

Food and lifestyle blogger Neal Dionne stopped by to show off what he'll be making in his demos at the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show. Find all of those recipes and more on Neal's blog.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show is happening at DeVos Place from March 23-25.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $4 for kids 6-14, and $16 for a multi-day ticket.

For a complete schedule of demonstrations, or a list of vendors, visit grcottageshow.com.