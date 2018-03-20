Gov. Snyder signs bill increasing road spending in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation to boost spending on roads and bridges.

The $175 million increase is 7 percent above existing spending. The Republican governor signed the bill Tuesday.

The move comes as frustrated motorists continue to face deteriorating, pothole-ridden roads.

Snyder and lawmakers approved a long-term $1.2 billion transportation funding boost in 2015 through a mix of higher fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees and fund shifts. But the plan is being phased in, and the term-limited governor’s infrastructure commission has said at least $2.2 billion more is needed annually.

Snyder is urging patience, saying it will take time to smooth the roads after years of disinvestment. He also says Congress should consider raising the federal gas tax and municipalities can explore local road taxes.