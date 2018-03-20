GR Catholic Breslin Bound in memory of Southside

BIG RAPIDS, Mich--- The Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars have been playing the whole season in memory of Jacob Polokovich's father "Southside Jimmy" who passed away in Big Rapids in October, and their run brought them to the Quaterfinals. The Cougars came away with the 65-43 win over Boyne City to advance to the Breslin Center.

