× Meijer to begin hiring at their new Hudsonville store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer plans on begin hiring for positions at their new West Michigan store.

Officials say they’re hiring for every department, which includes 300 positions.

The new store located at 4075 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville and is expected to open this summer.

If you’re interested in applying, click hereĀ and enter “Hudsonville” in the search bar.