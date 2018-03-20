Michigan legislature loosens liquor restrictions for veteran clubs

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan legislators say veterans affiliated with a private club or fraternal organization should be permitted to drink at whatever location they please.

The Senate took a final vote Tuesday to discard a provision in the state’s liquor code that says members of veteran organizations can only purchase alcohol from their local chapter’s club.

The bill waves away the constraints at private clubs such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. Supporters say out-of-towners deserve to fully enjoy libations with fellow veterans and that the current law is outdated.

The House unanimously approved the legislation earlier this month. It now heads to Gov. Rick Snyder’s desk for his expected signature.