GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Every Tuesday you can come and learn to swing dance with one of the largest swing dance groups in the world right here in West Michigan.

The Grand Rapids Original Swing Society teaches young and old some swing dance steps all over West Michigan. For only $5 a person you and your entire family can cut a rug, learn something new and have a great night out!

Check out their website for more details and their full dancing schedule.