Work at Lafayette roundabout closing two Grand Rapids streets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A couple of Grand Rapids streets will be closed through the remainder of the week for underground utility work.

The city says that Lafayette Avenue will be closed northbound from Logan Street to Cherry Street and southbound from Wealthy Street to Logan. Eastbound Wealthy Street will be closed from Jefferson Avenue to Lafayette.

The underground utility work will be near the Lafayette roundabout. The construction starts Wednesday morning and is expected to be completed Friday.

The Rapid bus route #5 will be detoured.