2018 Single Parenting Summit happening April 27-28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most parents know that raising children is one of the best jobs there is, but it's also one of the most challenging. Those challenges increase greatly when it comes to a single parent household, and sometimes it can seem overwhelming.

The 2018 Single Parenting Summit is once again happening in Grand Rapids to teach others how to get through the daily struggles of being a single parent.

The mission of the Single Parenting Summit is to equip leaders to strengthen or form single parent support initiatives. The summit also wants to empower and teach single parents how to live a life where they can overcome the challenges they face as they raise their children in a stable household.

The summit will take place at Cornerstone united Methodist Church from April 27-28.

Registration for adults costs $19 and will remain open until April 28. Parents who plan on bringing their kids must register them as well, however child registration will only be open until April 13.

To register or to learn more information, call (616)-581-4409 or visit singleparentingsummit.net.