A day at the ballpark with Man's Best Friend, 'Bark at the Park' returns to Comerica Park

DETROIT, Mich. — Break out your Detroit Tigers collars, leashes and bandanas, ‘Bark at the Park’ is coming back to Comerica Park on May 14.

This special event invites baseball fans to bring their four-legged friends to the park as the Tigers go head-to-head against Cleveland Indians.

Tickets start at $48 which includes entry for one adult and their dog.

All dogs attending must be accompanied by someone who is at least 18 years old, must be wearing their ID tag and must be up-to-date on state required vaccines.

A portion of the proceeds from the game will go towards helping the animals at the Michigan Humane Society.

For those who can’t make the May 14 game, the Tigers will host a second ‘Bark At The Park’ game on September 17 when they take on the Minnesota Twins.