Ionia Sheriff warns residents of scam calls

Posted 4:14 PM, March 21, 2018, by

IONIA, Mich. – The Ionia County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a scammer using their phone number.

The department posted the warning on their Facebook page Wednesday. They the caller is using their number, 616-527-5737, telling residents that they have a warrant for their arrest and the Sheriff’s Office is coming the next day to arrest them.  The caller demands a financial settlement during the call and says he is with an outfit called U.S. Legal Support.

The Sheriff says his office is not making any calls of this type.

