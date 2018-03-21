Man to stand trial for raping teen found dead in Kalamazoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- A 42-year-old man will stand trial on criminal sexual conduct charges involving a teenage girl. The victim in the case, Mujey Dumbuya, was found dead Jan. 28 in a wooded area in Kalamazoo, just months after going to police to report the alleged rape.

In court Wednesday, a video of Quinn James' November interview with police was shown.

In it, he admitted to having what he claimed was consensual sex with Mujey and said he thought she was 17 years old, not 15. He says he met her through his girlfriend's nephew, who was dating Mujey at the time.

That teen also testified Wednesday, with a different story than James. He says James, who worked for Kentwood Public Schools at the time, promised to change Mujey's grades if she had sex with him. He said he held his girlfriend's hand as she cried during the assault. He also testified that James knew Mujey was 15 years old during their first sexual encounter.

After Wednesday's hearing, James was bound over to circuit court and is awaiting trial.

James is considered a person of interest in Dumbaya's death, but no charges have been issued in that case. He was arrested shortly after her death for a separate rape case from 2014.