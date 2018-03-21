Michigan House wants schools to grant credit for internships

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House has approved legislation requiring state high schools to give credit for qualifying internships.

The proposal cleared the chamber Wednesday to amend Michigan’s school code regarding academic internships or similar work experiences that last at least four hours a week. The student must attend the internship for the same amount of time a typical course would entail.

The Michigan Department of Education and the Michigan Education Association back the measure. Supporters say it affords students in rural areas the opportunity to hone nontraditional job skills as part of their education.

The bill now heads to the Senate.