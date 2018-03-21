Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Spectrum Health has teamed up with a scientific wellness company to offer the best patient care.

The company is called Arivale, and the program is offered through Spectrum's "Strive" primary care practice. Patients will get a more comprehensive view of their health, including genetics, environment, and lifestyle.

The program will be offered through Spectrum Health Medical Group Concierge Medicine Practice and "Strive."

"Strive" is open Monday through Friday, and there's a location in downtown Grand Rapids on Ottawa Avenue.

2. After more than 40 years in the cockpit, a pilot for Southwest Airlines is hanging up his wings and landing for the last time. Officials at the Ford International Airport gave him a huge sendoff.

Captain Greg Lewis left for his final take off on Tuesday. Today is his 65th birthday, which is the age limit for commercial pilots according to the FAA.

Tuesday, the Ford Airport Fire Department gave him a water cannon salute before his final take off.

One of the things Lewis says he'll really miss is doing honor flights with World War II veterans.

3. Ford Motor Company is set to bring your old model up to snuff. The automaker will soon launch a device that delivers WiFi connectivity and other updates to your vehicle.

The Ford-Pass Smart-Link will allow Ford owners to turn their vehicles into wireless hotspots and add other connected car features.

The accessory will hit the market later this year for Ford models released between 2010 and 2017.

4. How much quality time do you think your family gets per day? According to a new study by "Visit Anaheim," American families only get about 37 minutes a day.

On weekends, that time increases to 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Researchers looked at 2,000 parents with school-aged children. 60 percent of the parents blame long work hours, school schedules and weekend chores for the lack of time together.

Vacations are also taking a hit; the average family says it only gets seven days a year to get away together.

5. Break some break for National French Bread Day!

The long thin loaf is made from basic lean dough and is also known as a baguette, which literally translates to "a stick."

French bread originated from a 1920 labor law where bakers were prevented from beginning their work day before 4 a.m., which meant they needed to make bread more quickly. The bread was then shaped into long, narrow loaves to make it bake quickly and evenly.

Today, people enjoy everything from French bread pizzas to French toast casserole.