CLARENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man, 25, died in a crash that occurred Tuesday evening in the 23000 block of South County Line Road in Clarendon Township.

According the police that man lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.

A passenger, 33, was critically injured in this incident.

It is unknown is alcohol was a factor, but police report speed was a factor in this crash.

The name of the man killed isn’t being released at this time.