Parents: affordable clothes for infants, teens and everything in between

WALKER, Mich. -- You can save money on your next shopping trip and get cash for your clutter at and annual spring consignment event.

The Just Between Friends sale is now open to the public at the Deltaplex with more than 172,000 items for sale.

On the show room floor you can find everything from books, toys and games to newborn, teen and maternity clothing.

Public Shopping Hours

• Wednesday, March 21, 9am-8pm, $3 admission *Or mention you saw it on FOX 17 and get in for FREE.

• Thursday, March 22,  9am-8pm  FREE Admission.  New merchandise arrives!

• Friday, March 23,   9am-8pm  Half Price Day!  FREE Admission.

• Saturday, March 24,   9am-1pm  Half Price Day!  FREE Admission!

