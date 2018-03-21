Search for man missing since February

Posted 11:02 AM, March 21, 2018, by

Todd Edwards

ROCKFORD, Mich. – Michigan State Police are asking for help in finding a man last seen over a month ago.

Todd Edwards, 46, was last seen on February 13. He was wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and hat, and blue jeans. He may be driving a white 2005, F-150 2-door pickup truck.  The license plate is not known.

Anyone with information should call Michigan State Police at 616-866-4411 or email MSP-MissingPersons@michigan.gov.

For more info, check out the Missing in Michigan Facebook page.

 

