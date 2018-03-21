Southbound US-131 will be closed this weekend at Burton Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The bridges that carry southbound US-131 over Plaster Creek will get maintenance work this weekend. That means the southbound lanes will be closed from Burton Street to 28th Street.

The exit ramps at Burton Street will remain open.

The closure is scheduled from 9 p.m. Friday to no later than 5 a.m. Monday, March 26. On the weekend that the northbound lanes were closed, work on the bridges was finished early, and the freeway was opened early.

The maintenance work being done requires the bridges have no traffic on them to eliminate vibrations.

Local traffic can reenter southbound US-131 from 28th Street. Through traffic will be detoured west on I-196 from downtown Grand Rapids to M-6, then east back to US-131.

Map: US-131 southbound closure 3/23-3/26

US-131 southbound closure: Detour

