Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show is happening at DeVos Place this weekend.

Show manager Dawn Baker shows off some of the items people can expect to find at the three-day expo.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show is happening at DeVos Place from March 23-25.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $4 for kids 6-14, and $16 for a multi-day ticket.

For a complete schedule of demonstrations, or a list of vendors, visit grcottageshow.com.