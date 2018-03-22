× Girl missing from Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – Benton Harbor officials are asking for help in finding a missing teen.

Anna Taylor, 15, was last seen about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday by her mom at their home. She is believed to be wearing blue jeans with holes in them with grey leggings underneath, a grey t-shirt and a blue Pelle-Pelle jacket with a fur-lined collar. She has a pierced nose, two earrings in the tops of her ears and a long black and blond weave in her hair. She also wears a gold cross necklace.

Anna is described as being 4’11” tall and 112lbs.

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety officers say the case is being investigated as a suspicious missing person.

Anyone with information should call the BHDPS at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP.