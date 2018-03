× Hastings Area Schools closed Friday due to threat

HASTINGS, Mich. — Hastings Area Schools students and staff will get an unscheduled day off Friday.

The district posted on its Facebook page that an unspecified threat at the high school prompted the closure.

The Hastings Area School System says the CERC and CERC Daycare also will be closed.

The district did not indicate whether weekend activities might be affected.