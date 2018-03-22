× Police ask for help finding man, 35, last seen in January

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Justin Lee Holt, 35, who was last seen January 3.

Holt was reportedly last seen near the intersection of Byrne Street and Holton Road in Cedar Creek Township.

Holt has blonde hair, blue eyes and is just over 6 feet tall, according to police.

Last seen wearing glasses, a yellow t-shirt with the phrase “Got Perch?” on it and blue jeans, Holt has a goatee and very short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at 231-724-7126.

Holt’s family spoke with FOX 17 in January saying they were concerned about an apparent threat. Holt posted on Facebook before he disappeared that his ex-wife’s boyfriend threatened to fly to Michigan from Louisiana to kill him. He didn’t appear to take it too seriously. Family said Holt was in a heated custody battle over their five minor children.