KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No residents were home when a fire broke out at a house in the 1800 block of High Street in Kalamazoo on Wednesday.

Authorities were called to the seen just before 12:30 p.m. and arrived to find flames coming out the front window and heavy smoke coming out of the residence.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire but the home suffered heavy smoke damage.

No one was injured in this incident, but the Red Cross was notified to help the residents of this house.