GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Plainfield Avenue was shut down at Evelyn Street NE after a car hit a power pole. The driver took off.

It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday near the township fire station in the Cheshire area. Dispatchers tell FOX 17 no one was hurt.

But wires sagged across Plainfield Avenue, which is closed from Evelyn/Comstock street to Helena Street. That's between Knapp and Aberdeen streets.