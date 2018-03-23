Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A place that teen moms turn to for a little bit of help just expanded. Grace's Table in Grand Rapids just added a 1,000 square-foot playroom, and there was a grand opening on Thursday.

The new playroom will give kids a safe place to play, while their moms take life skills courses and meet with mentors.

There's also a new washer and dryer to help mothers save money while they do laundry.

Grace's Table has been serving teen moms for the last three years. In 2017 they helped 112 moms and their kids, and hope to help even more with this expansion.

2. Put on some orange and show your support for Kids Food Basket and the fight against childhood hunger in West Michigan.

For Go Orange Day, people are encouraged to then take a picture of themselves and post it online with #KFBGoOrange,

Don't forget to share why the issue of childhood hunger is important to you.

3. The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show kicks off today at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

There will be a lakefront marketplace, a boat building demonstration, and giant sandcastles.

Enjoy several seminars about maintenance, hunting morel mushrooms, and finances. People can also check out cottages that are on sale or for rent.

The show goes through Sunday, with tickets costing $10.

4. This comes as no surprise, but out of all the Girl Scout Cookie flavors, Thin Mint comes out on top.

Over the last 100 years, the flavor has been the top seller. The flavor is so popular, Dunkin Donuts has even created a Thin Mint flavored coffee. Thin Mint flavored yogurts and cereal can also be found on store shelves.

However, there is one cookie climbing the ranks since its release: S'mores. Since it's 2017 release, S'mores flavored cookies have been gaining traction.

5. From sweet to salty treats, their Nacho Fries took a bit out of headlines everywhere. Now Taco Bell is coming to a chip aisle near you!

The fast food chain is releasing a line of flavored tortilla chips that will be available in grocery stores nationwide.

The chips, which will also be available in convenience stores, will be sold in three flavors: mild, hot, and classic.

Mild and hot are based on hot sauce packets currently available at the chain, and the classic will just be a traditional, restaurant-style tortilla chip.