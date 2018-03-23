Woman, 57, reported missing in Kalamazoo County

Posted 4:33 PM, March 23, 2018, by

Carrie Whalen (Photo provided by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 57-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

Carrie Whalen was reported missing from Comstock Township March 13 by her family, the sheriff’s office said Friday in a release.

Whalen was described by police as 5 feet tall and roughly 115-120 pounds.  She was last seen wearing jeans, a flowery black and red blouse and a purple coat, according to a release.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269-383-8822.

