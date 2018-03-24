Governor seeks federal disaster aid for Berrien & Kalamazoo counties

Posted 11:29 AM, March 24, 2018, by

Flooding in Kalamazoo on Feb. 23, 2018. (FOX 17 Photo)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder is seeking a federal disaster declaration for four Michigan counties affected by severe flooding in February.

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently assessed damage in Arenac, Berrien, Ingham and Kalamazoo counties.

If Snyder’s request is approved, the federal agency would make low-interest loans available to residents and businesses in those counties.

People in contiguous counties also could seek loans. They include Allegan, Barry, Bay, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Clinton, Eaton, Gladwin, Iosco, Jackson, Livingston, Ogemaw, Shiawassee, St. Joseph, Van Buren and Washtenaw.

The money could be used to repair or replace real estate, personal property, machinery and equipment and business assets that were damaged or destroyed.

