Thousands March For Our Lives in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of people were on hand for the March For Our Lives at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids at midday Saturday.

The Grand Rapids rally and march were organized by a nonpartisan group of students, who said they were marching “in protest of gun violence in schools. Following the lead of the students of Parkland, we have decided that enough is enough.

“We are marching for common sense gun control. We are marching for the victims and survivors of school shootings. We are marching for every student in every classroom across America who doesn’t feel safe at their own school. We are marching for our lives.”

Similar marches were held throughout the nation Saturday, including in Grand Haven and Kalamazoo.

