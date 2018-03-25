Butterfly exhibit at Meijer Gardens now open

Bug must have been in the cocoon!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual “Butterflies are Blooming” exhibition at Frederik Meijer Garden and Sculpture Park is now open.

It features more than 7,000 tropical butterflies at the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory, which will include 60 species from around the world.

This year’s exhibition highlights the butterflies’ unique journey from butterfly farms around the world to their emergence and release inside the conservatory.

The exhibit is scheduled to run until the end of Arpil.

