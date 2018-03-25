Grand Rapids Catholic Central finishes season as Class B Runner Up

Posted 2:10 PM, March 25, 2018, by , Updated at 02:12PM, March 25, 2018

EAST LANSING, -- The Grand Rapids Catholic Central boys basketball team fell just short in the Class B State Finals on Saturday, falling 65-64 on a last second shot in overtime by Benton Harbor.

It was the Cougars first trip to the state finals in school history, capped off with an amazing win over New Haven in the Class B semifinals.

