It was the Cougars first trip to the state finals in school history, capped off with an amazing win over New Haven in the Class B semifinals.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central finishes season as Class B Runner Up
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central advances to Class B State Final
-
South Christian rides hot start to regional win over Fremont
-
Balance leads Grand Rapids Catholic Central past South Christian in regional final
-
Regional championships on the line in boys basketball
-
GRCC Wins Big Over Spring Lake
-
-
Bingham, Jr. leads Grand Rapids Catholic Central to win over Spring Lake in regional semifinal
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central Tops Forest Hills Eastern in District Final
-
Davis leads Grand Rapids Catholic Central past East Grand Rapids in Pre-Regional
-
East Grand Rapids tops Forest Hills Central in district semifinal
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central beats West Catholic in district opener
-
-
Four West Michigan hoops players nominated for McDonald’s All American Games
-
‘Ask an Athlete’ – Peter Firlik
-
Spring Lake beats Muskegon Heights in regular season finale