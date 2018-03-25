NBA G League Grand Rapids player collapses during game

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Zeke Upshaw #13 of the Grand Rapids Drive drives to the basket during a game against the Austin Spurs at The DeltaPlex Arena on November 25, 2016 in Walker, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Allison Farrand/NBAE via Getty Images)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Zeke Upshaw #13 of the Grand Rapids Drive drives to the basket during a game against the Austin Spurs at The DeltaPlex Arena on November 25, 2016 in Walker, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Allison Farrand/NBAE via Getty Images)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An NBA G League player for the Grand Rapids Drive collapsed on the court near the end of a game with the Long Island Nets and was rushed to a hospital.
Sarah Jbara, a spokeswoman for the team, tells mlive.com that Zeke Upshaw tumbled to the floor Saturday night with about 50 seconds remaining in the game. He was taken off the court on a stretcher. His condition was not immediately known.
The 26-year-old Upshaw scored 11 points to help the Drive earn a playoff spot with the 101-99 victory in the regular-season finale.
Upshaw is in his second season with the Drive. From Chicago, the 6-foot-6 swingman played three seasons at Illinois State and finished his college career with a year at Hofstra.