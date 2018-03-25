× Suspect sought in 2 Benton Harbor shooting deaths

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A suspect is being sought in the shooting deaths of two men early Sunday morning.

During the early morning hours Sunday, officers from the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to 996 LaVette on a complaint of a shooting. The officers located two injured men and they were transported to Lakeland Hospital where both men died from their injuries.

The men were identified as 22-year-old Cortez Miller and 29-year-old Michael Johnson.

The suspect in this incident is Antwan Tamon “Tank” Mims, 40. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Mims may be attempting to flee the area, possibly headed to Indianapolis.

Officers are actively seeking Mims and warrants are pending.

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety officers were assisted by the Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, the FBI and Berrien County Homicide Task Force.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Tipline at (269) 927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).