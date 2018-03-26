16 arrested during ICE immigration enforcement sweep

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 16 people were arrested last week after a four-day sweep by the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency in southwest Michigan.

ICE, along with the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), say the individuals were targeted for violating federal immigration laws. They say that nine of the sixteen arrested are convicted criminals.

All of those arrested, aside from one Congolese man, are Mexican nationals.

ICE says fourteen men and two women were taken into custody in the sweep. The individuals are said to be facing charges of domestic violence, driving under the influence, illegal entry, aggravated assault, assault and battery and carrying a concealed weapon.

The enforcement operations took place primarily in Berrien, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren Counties.

ICE says those arrested will not be federally prosecuted, but will be processed for removal from the United States.