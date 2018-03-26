Grand Rapids Drive’s Zeke Upshaw dies after game collapse

Jewel Upshaw (continued): "Details of his memorial will be announced at a later date. We’d like to thank the many doctors and nurses at Spectrum Health for their efforts in caring for our son. We’d also like to thank the Drive for the support they have extended to our family.” pic.twitter.com/sSLsWvfTny — Grand Rapids Drive (@grdrive) March 26, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An NBA G League player for the Grand Rapids Drive has died after collapsing toward the end of a weekend game.

The Grand Rapids Drive posted a statement Monday from Zeke Upshaw’s mother confirming that he had passed away.

“After continued efforts from the medical team at Spectrum Health, Zeke made his transition at 11:16 am,” the statement from Jewel Upshaw reads. “To family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans & confidants, thank you for your prayers and support during this most difficult time.”

Sarah Jbara, a spokeswoman for the team, previously told mlive.com that Zeke Upshaw tumbled to the floor Saturday night with about 50 seconds remaining in the game. He was taken off the court on a stretcher.

Upshaw was in his second season with the Drive. From Chicago, the 6-foot-6 swingman played three seasons at Illinois State and finished his college career with a year at Hofstra.

Details of Upshaw’s memorial will be announced at a later time.

