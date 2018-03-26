Holland man hospitalized after US-31 crash

Posted 2:12 PM, March 26, 2018, by

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 30-year-old Holland man was injured Monday after a two-vehicle crash in Olive Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving on southbound US-31 when he told officials that he was blinded by sun glare and ran a red light at Port Sheldon Street.  He crashed into a westbound vehicle driven by a 49-year-old Holland woman.

The man was hospitalized and is currently in stable condition. The woman was not injured, officials said in a release.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s