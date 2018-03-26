Holland man hospitalized after US-31 crash

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 30-year-old Holland man was injured Monday after a two-vehicle crash in Olive Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving on southbound US-31 when he told officials that he was blinded by sun glare and ran a red light at Port Sheldon Street. He crashed into a westbound vehicle driven by a 49-year-old Holland woman.

The man was hospitalized and is currently in stable condition. The woman was not injured, officials said in a release.