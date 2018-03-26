John Ball Easter Egg Hunt 2018 is this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The John Ball Easter Egg Hunt is coming up this weekend, and the organizers are asking the public for donations.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at John Ball Park in Grand Rapids.

The John Ball Area Neighbors are looking for a number of items to be donated, including wrapped candy, wrapped nutritious treats or small toys. Donations can be dropped off at Putt Putt's Bar, 1148 Fulton.

For more information about the event or donations, contact the John Ball Area Neighbors at 616-456-9190 or by email at info@swangr.org