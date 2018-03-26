Man gets shot in neck with arrow, drives for help

ALMENA TWP, Mich. — A 61-year-old man is recovering after apparently being shot in the neck by an arrow Sunday.

Michigan State Police say the man reported to be out in some wooded area around 12:55 p.m. Sunday afternoon when an unknown person shot him with an arrow.

Police say the man was then able to walk back to his vehicle and drive to a nearby home. A family at the home were able to call 911 and get the man emergency medical help. The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The man’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening. The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.